Member of Knesset Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) was harangued today (Monday) by protesters near the 'Nachala' conference to promote Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip.

One of the protesters was heard shouting at Sukkot "Criminal! Felon!.'' Another protester was heard calling Sukkot a "Murderer".

Sukkot invited some of them for dialogue, after the police gave its approval, but the group didn't agree: "We have no dialogue with a murderer.''

The chairperson of the Nachala movement, Daniela Weiss, said at the conference: "We gathered with a clear and practical goal to promote Jewish settlement in the entire Gaza Strip. The Gazans will not remain in Gaza! There is no answer other than killing all of Hamas and allowing those who want to live a normal life to leave to the countries of the world."

She also said: "Whoever started this war will pay. Not a single Gazan will remain in Gaza without exception. Those who are called uninvolved, the enlightened countries of the world should take care of them. The people of Israel will return to the western Negev up to the Mediterranean Sea. Throughout Zionism, for 50 years in the settlements in Samaria, we see how the non-realistic becomes realistic.''

"In recent days, the Nachala movement signed a contract worth millions for the establishment of a settlement. Initially, maybe on this side of the fence, but very soon on the other side we will establish the first settlements in the Gaza Strip".

Inbal Fitusi and Riki Ben Baruch, representatives from families affected by terrorism, joined the call for this move and argued that the return of Jewish settlement in Gaza will strengthen security and lead to the return of hostages.

Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf said at the conference: "I heard that there are some who call this conference messianic. What's messianic? We dreamed for 2,000 years to establish a state here, to establish here a kingdom of priests and a holy nation and return home. If someone dreams until there's a Jewish state in Zion, then he's messianic, let them call us that."

Minister May Golan emphasized that settlement is the only way to bring security and noted that this is the policy that has proven itself in Judea and Samaria.

MK Avihai Boaron from Likud said that "What happened on October 7 happened only because Israel left the Gaza Strip during the disengagement. Because in Judea and Samaria half a million Israeli citizens reside, the IDF is deep in the territory with control capabilities - and this is the reason there is no attack on the center of the country."