Organizations calling for the resettlement of the Gaza Strip appealed to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, requesting that he allow the reading of Lamentations on the night of Tisha B'Av at the entrance to the Netzarim corridor.

The Netzarim corridor is a road paved by the IDF during the Swords of Iron war from Israel to the Mediterranean Sea, splitting Gaza into a north and south half. Lamentations is traditionally read in its entirety as part of the services on the fast of Tisha B'av, which commemorates the destruction of the Temples.

A letter sent to the minister emphasized the importance of holding the event on a date that marks 19 years since the expulsion from Gush Katif and the disengagement from the Gaza Strip. "Every step of cognitive and physical connection to Gaza brings us closer to returning to such an important region," they say.

The letter calls on the Defense Minister to allow the event, which will include the reading of the Book of Lamentations along with Rabbi Dov Lior, Knesset members, and other public figures, noting that the event is expected to be significant both in terms of its political and public message.

The letter begins with a historical review that recalls the decision of the Israeli government at the time to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and Northern Samaria, as part of the policy formulated following the Oslo Accords. "19 years ago, the Israeli government decided to expel from the Gaza Strip and Northern Samaria as a continuation of the abandonment of parts of the Land of Israel in the Oslo Accords. Unfortunately, as we repeatedly warned before the Oslo Accords and before the disengagement- the withdrawal from these places, and even the withdrawal from Southern Lebanon - brought the State of Israel into an existential war against Iran and terrorist organizations, and the residents of the region into a daily reality of danger until the horrible massacre."

The letter points out that extensive Jewish settlement in Gaza is a condition for winning the war, returning the hostages, and shortening the war. According to the letter, throughout the years of Zionism, settlement and security have been inseparable. The letter also claims that the only way to win the war is by reconquering the Gaza Strip and encouraging extensive Jewish migration and settlement there.

The letter highlights a significant cognitive and practical step towards the re-establishment of a Jewish settlement in the area - reading the Book of Lamentations at the entrance to the Netzarim corridor, a place which has already turned into a huge parking lot for private cars of reservists, volunteers, service providers, and a meeting place for soldiers and their families.

The writers emphasize that the call is not just for the memory of the past, but as a first step on the road to renewed settlement.

The chairwoman of the Nachala movement, Daniela Weiss, commented: "The withdrawal from Gaza is a historical sin against the Land of Israel and the people of Israel. We must correct the injustice and bring about a complete victory over the enemy. I call on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to allow the holding of this event. Reading the Book of Lamentations on the night of Tisha B'Av at the Netzarim corridor is a call to strengthen the faith in the righteousness of the way and the power of the people of Israel to return to Gaza and resettle it. Throughout history, we have already learned that there is no security without settlement, and this is the way to security in the Gaza envelope and the entire State of Israel."

The appeal is signed by several groups hoping to establish new communities in the Gaza Strip.