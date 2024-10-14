Sergeant Yosef Hieb, aged 19 from Tuba-Zangariyye, was one of four IDF soldiers to fall in a UAV strike on an IDF base - just one week before the 33rd anniversary of his grandfather's death in combat in Lebanon.

Yosef Hieb was a soldier in infantry training at the Golani Training Base in the Golani Brigade when a Hezbollah UAV struck his base. His grandfather, Warrant Officer Nayef Hieb, served for 17 years as a tracker in the IDF.

For most of Nayef's service, he served in Lebanon. He was killed on October 20, 1991, when the patrol vehicle he was in was hit by an IED.

"In 1948, members of the Hieb clan tied their fates to the fate of the State," explained Hussein al-Hieb, head of the Tuba-Zangariyye local council. "In an initiative by Yigal Alon and Sheikh Abu Yousuf, during the War of Independence, the 'Palhib' unit was founded, and since then, an unbreakable treaty has formed."

"Palhib" is the Bedouin unit of the early Zionist "Palmach" military organization, and formed the basis for the Arab units in the IDF.

Yosef Hieb will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon, in the military section of the Tuba-Zangariyyehe cemetery.

Among the others killed in the UAV strike was Amitay Alon, 19 years old from Ramot Naftali. His family, from Kiryat Shmona, has seen dozens of its sons and daughters serve in mandatory, career, and reserve roles in the IDF, including during the current war. His mother is a lieutenant colonel in the reserves, and during the current war served as the commander of a multidimensional supply base in the Northern Command.

Amitay's uncle wrote, "My heart refuses to believe, our Amitay. In what good world do I accompany my sister to her son's grave? The path to the fields of the village ends here. Maybe we will pick some pears and apples up there, our beautiful angel. Nothing will heal this pain. Just eight months ago, I took you to the military selection tests."