Shuki Ohayon, father of a soldier who was lightly injured Sunday when a UAV hit the Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina, related his son's description of the moments of the strike.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Ohayon described, "It was a really difficult scene - they were sitting in the cafeteria and suddenly, about six-seven meters away from them, it exploded."

The UAV, launched by the Hezbollah terror group, killed four IDF soldiers and injured over 60 others.

Ohayon's son, a squad commander for the new recruits at the base, suffered light injuries to his face from shrapnel, and his hearing was slightly damaged as well.

"My son has great inner strength, he's a strong guy," Ohayon said. "He understood very quickly what had happened, and he recovered himself. They managed to evacuate as many as they could."

He also said that one of the four soldiers killed was in the squad his son commanded: "This soldier was someone he was very close to. Yesterday, when he was evacuating the injured, he already understood that it was almost certain that this soldier had been killed. He also received phone calls from the parents of other soldiers - and he didn't know what to tell them."

"Even when he was in Gaza, his company commander and platoon commander who were fighting alongside him were killed. It's scary. It's always right next to us."

He added that when the sirens sounded near Binyamina, he immediately understood that the incident may be in the area where his son was stationed. He did not have much time to contemplate, however, since his son beat him to it: "He wrote to us, 'A UAV fell in the cafeteria, I'm totally fine, there are people killed.' I asked him to photograph himself and then I understood that he was fine."

"What's important to him now is to return to the training base, to support his soldiers. He complained that he isn't in Lebanon, but I told him that he's doing work that is no less important - training the next generation."