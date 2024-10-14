With just three weeks remaining until Election Day, a new NBC News poll published Sunday reveals a tightly contested race for the White House.

Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied, each garnering 48 percent of the vote, the poll found.

The NBC News survey shows that Harris has seen a dip in her support, falling from 49 percent last month. Meanwhile, Trump has gained ground, rising from 44 percent in September.

Approximately four percent of respondents are undecided or expressed reluctance to vote for either candidate, down from seven percent in the previous month’s poll. Despite the shrinking pool of undecided voters, 10 percent of respondents still say they could change their mind before Election Day.

As Harris ramps up her efforts to attract Black voters, the poll shows she holds a commanding lead over Trump among this demographic. Harris enjoys 84 percent support from Black voters, compared to Trump’s 11 percent.

Among younger voters aged 18 to 34, Harris leads with 58 percent support, while Trump trails with 37 percent. Harris also holds an advantage among white voters with college degrees, receiving 55 percent support to Trump’s 41 percent.

On the other hand, Trump has a strong lead among rural voters, with 72 percent backing him, compared to 23 percent for Harris. He also leads among white voters overall and white voters without college degrees.

The poll also highlights a significant gender divide: 55 percent of women support Harris, while 56 percent of men back Trump.