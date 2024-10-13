Moshe Or, brother of Avinatan who was abducted to the Gaza Strip, called for more action for the release of the hostages in an interview with 103FM.

On the public discourse regarding the hostages, he said: "I don’t know if we are normalizing or adapting, or if we are just living in such a challenging and chaotic reality."

"This is imposed on us due to a bizarre reality. I have to understand that the public agenda continues in addition to other issues. I ask everyone who talks to me and hears me to know how to integrate the issue of the hostages into the new agenda. We do not have the privilege of abandoning neither Avinatan nor the 100 other hostages. It is impossible to understand a reality where the hostages are no longer part of the same updated agenda."

Regarding the political field, he said: "The issue of the hostages is 100,000 feet above the political issue, and it must remain so. Every side on the political map, regardless of the political context, can and should identify with and must act for the hostages. Not enough is being done because Avinatan is still in the tunnels for over a year. Is it possible to do more? Obviously. Everyone can act in the field that suits them. There are so many places to act."

"We know that to negotiate, both sides are needed. This does not absolve my Prime Minister who brought about this destruction. I cannot absolve my Prime Minister; I cannot absolve him from the crime of October 7th, and I cannot absolve him from not being able to solve the problem for a whole year. Avinatan has been in the tunnels for a year, find military pressure, find a deal, find something. He is not supposed to be there. If for a year they cannot free Avinatan, maybe he needs to step aside," he added.

Regarding Noa Argamani, his brother's girlfriend who was rescued in Operation Arnon, he said he met her several times and added: "I am far from representing her, but from what I hear from her, she is focused on rehabilitating herself and her life after the terrible trauma she experienced, and helping and participating in the fight for the release of the hostages. She is devoted and truly involved with the family in an amazing way."