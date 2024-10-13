Iran has prohibited the use of pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights, AFP reported on Sunday, citing local Iranian media reports, following recent deadly sabotage attacks in Lebanon that were attributed to Israel.

"The entry of any electronic communication device, except mobile phones, in flight cabins or ... in non-accompanied cargo, has been banned," the ISNA news agency reported, quoting Jafar Yazerlo, the spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

This decision comes just over three weeks after sabotage attacks targeted members of the Hezbollah terrorist group, one of Iran’s proxies, in Lebanon. The attacks involved the detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies.

39 people were killed and nearly 3,000 others were injured in the explosions, according to Lebanese tallies. Both Iran and Hezbollah have blamed the explosions on Israel, which has not commented. Among those affected was Tehran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has already ordered all members to stop using any type of communication devices in the wake of the pager and walkie-talkie explosions.

Earlier this month, Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, also banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its flights, noted AFP.

Following the pager explosions, a US intelligence source told ABC News that Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of the pagers that exploded and had planned the operation for at least 15 years.