Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night presented US President Donald Trump with a gift during their White House meeting.

Trump initially met Netanyahu in front of the White House, and from there the two went to the Roosevelt Room, where Netanyahu signed the guestbook in the presence of the delegations.

At that point, Netanyahu presented Trump with a golden beeper and a regular beeper as gifts. Trump responded by praising the Hezbollah pager explosions as "a brilliant operation."

The two then entered the Purple Room, where they spoke and answered journalists' questions.

An Israeli political source said: "US President Trump spoke in his discourse against the deep state in Israel and the absurdity of dragging the Prime Minister three times a week for a court hearing while he wages a war that is changing the face of the Middle East."

The source added: "Today everyone understands that bringing down the right-wing government when Trump is US President is irresponsible on a national level and deals a critical blow to the right-wing camp. There are nearly two years now in which we can bring about historic changes, and we must not miss that."