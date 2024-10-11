At least two people were wounded this morning (Friday) as a result of a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack near Kibbutz Yir'on.
Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin reported that the death of a foreign worker who worked as a tractor driver in the area and was critially injured in the missile strike was determined.
Earlier, many alarms were heard in the area of the Haifa and Acre areas. At least 20 rockets were fired by Hezbollah terrorists. So far, a rocket impact has been reported in the industrial area in Kiryat Bialik. There were no casualties.