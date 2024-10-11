At least two people were wounded this morning (Friday) as a result of a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack near Kibbutz Yir'on.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin reported that the death of a foreign worker who worked as a tractor driver in the area and was critially injured in the missile strike was determined.

Earlier, many alarms were heard in the area of ​​the Haifa and Acre areas. At least 20 rockets were fired by Hezbollah terrorists. So far, a rocket impact has been reported in the industrial area in Kiryat Bialik. There were no casualties.