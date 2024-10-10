A year after the October 7 massacre, one of the sites that has become an eternal witness to the horrors of the Hamas attack is the burned vehicle lot near Moshav Tkuma in the Gaza periphery.

Behind each vehicle, there is a story about families, children, parents, adults, and youths, who were at the Nova music or in the surrounding areas, and each story adds another part in piecing together the spirit of heroism from Israelis that was revealed on the day of the massacre, alongside the unspeakable cruelty of the terrorists.

Capt.(res) Adam Itach, spokesperson for the southern sector of the Home Front Command, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the significance of the site.

"This entire site, altogether, shares some light about what happened, the magnitude of the event of October 7th," Capt. Itach said. "Right behind me, you can see this wall of iron, steel, and rust, approximately 300 vehicles that were deliberately burned by Hamas terrorists on October 7th."

"In those vehicles were our brothers and sisters who were just murdered and sometimes, even burned alive," he recounted. "We had to collect all those vehicles from the fields, from the routs, from the communities, from Be'eri, from Kfar Aza, from Nir Oz, from the Nova festival."

After the bodies were removed from the vehicles, the burned husks of metal were brought to the site near Tkuma, which was formerly a wheat field. For more than three weeks, the vehicles were vacuumed every day from sunrise to sunset to collect the remains of all of the people who had been burned to ash so those ashes could be buried in accordance with Jewish tradition.

"All of a sudden, this place became a place where people come to hear the stories, and today it became an official site for outreach and heritage," Itach said.

In addition to the hundreds of Israeli cars, some of the vehicles used by the Hamas terrorists during their invasion of southern Israel on October 7 are also displayed at the site.

"We have a couple of pickup trucks," Itach said. "It's a Dodge Ram. It's a monster of a vehicle when it comes out shiny from the dealership, but what the Palestinian terrorists did with this vehicle was to make it into a complete war machine, where they put a bullet-proof shield and they just made a copycat of the ISIS vehicles that we've seen in Iraq and Syria."

He noted the placement for a .50 caliber gun on the back of the pickup trucks, saying that these Iranian-made bullets "can take a baby's head. In fact, it did in some cases, unfortunately. We placed them here for people to see, for the doubters, if they come here, to see, as the evidence of the evil that we have to face."

"Israel is fighting using Western values against a terrorist enemy with no values, which is a very, very hard thing to do," he said.

Itach learned the full story behind one of the vehicles at the site today, one year after the vehicle was caught up in the massacre when he was telling the vehicle's story to journalists.

"I told him the story about four people who were in the vehicle and what we knew - that they were all dead. I'm here telling the story for a German journalist and talking about the four people in the vehicle, and all of a sudden, this person turns to me and says, 'This is my vehicle.' And I don't understand, what did he just say? And he says, 'It's my vehicle. It's exactly what you said, but I managed to flee the vehicle. I was in the passenger's seat and I managed to flee.' And I didn't know that there was a survivor from the vehicle. I actually looked to see who was listed on this vehicle. It was listed for a company, and I couldn't reach the person to hear the full story. And here he is standing there, just like an angel came back from the dead.

"Even though he didn't have a face and a name, for me it was just a person that we as Jews, as Israelis, we just earned another soul, who turned out to be alive. I heard the full story from him. It turned out that two of his brothers-in-law were with him in the car and they died. And his wife's nephew was with him in the back seat and he died. We talked about the baby seat that he had in the vehicle for one of his kids that I remember was there. It was stained in blood. It was just a very, very strong and powerful moment," he said.

"Each and every vehicle here has a story to tell. It's a story of a person, it's a story of a group of friends, it's a story of a family. I think our obligation is to be the sound and the voice of those who can no longer tell their own stories because they're not with us," Capt. Idach said.