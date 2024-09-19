Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday confirmed that he spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the situation in northern Israel.

"I spoke overnight with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to reflect on the strategic, regional picture and to brief the Secretary on IDF operations in the southern and northern arenas, focusing on Israel’s defense against Hezbollah threats," Gallant said.

"I expressed my appreciation to the Secretary for his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and contribution to the US-Israel alliance."

Earlier, the Pentagon said in a readout of the call that the purpose was "to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran's other regional partners."

"The Secretary emphasized the US commitment to deterring regional adversaries and efforts to deescalate tensions across the region," the Pentagon added.

During the call, Austin "reaffirmed the priority of achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal that will bring home hostages held by Hamas, and an enduring diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that will allow civilians on both sides to return to their homes."