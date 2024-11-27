US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomed the ceasefire agreed to by Israel and Lebanon, which went into effect at 4:00 a.m. Israel time on Wednesday morning.

“The ceasefire announced by President Biden is good for Israel, good for Lebanon, and good for the security of the region. Today is a historic moment. This diplomatic resolution will enable tens of thousands of civilians in both Lebanon and Israel to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, and to put an end to the violence and destruction of this conflict,” said Austin.

He stressed, “Our support for Israel's security remains ironclad, and so does our support for Israel's right to defend itself from Iranian-backed terrorist organizations like Lebanese Hezbollah and Hamas. The Department will consult closely with our international and interagency partners to support the implementation of the ceasefire.”

Touching on the issue of Gaza, Austin added, “As we welcome the news of this ceasefire, we also hope that de-escalating tensions across the Israel-Lebanon border also brings renewed hope for ending the tragic conflict in Gaza. We must continue to focus on improving the desperate humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and we remain committed to securing the release of all of the hostages in Gaza, including U.S. citizens.”

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement of his own that Guterres welcomes the announcement of the ceasefire and “hopes that this agreement can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing.”

“The Secretary-General urges the parties to fully respect and swiftly implement all of their commitments made under this agreement,” added Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General also urges the parties to undertake immediate steps towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).”

“The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement, in line with their respective mandates,” said the UN spokesperson.

US President Joe Biden officially announced earlier on Tuesday that the Israeli and Lebanese governments have both agreed to the US-brokered ceasefire agreement to end the current round of conflict with Hezbollah.

Biden thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his assistance in achieving this ceasefire, and emphasized that Israel did not seek this war but was attacked by Hamas and Hezbollah.

Calling this ceasefire a "permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden stated, "What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again."

"Let me be clear," he emphasized, "if Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defense, consistent with international law. Just like any country when facing a terrorist group pledged to that country's destruction."

Commenting on the ceasefire before the Cabinet vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the nation, "I promised victory and we will achieve victory. We will complete the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and the return of the residents of the north."

"We have destroyed significant parts of Iran's air defense and a significant component of its nuclear program," he added.

On the ceasefire itself, he stressed, “How long it lasts depends on what happens in Lebanon.

"If Hezbollah doesn't follow the agreement, we'll attack," Netanyahu said. "If it's going to try to build up terrorist structures near [the border] or if it brings a truck with missiles, we'll attack."