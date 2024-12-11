Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke this evening (Wednesday) with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Minister Katz emphasized to Secretary Austin that after the October 7 attack, the State of Israel will not allow a reality in which its citizens will be in danger, and therefore, out of security considerations, he instructed, together with the Prime Minister, the IDF to seize control points in the buffer zone in Syria.

Minister Katz also spoke with the Defense Secretary about the IDF's attacks in Syria over the last few days, which were carried out in light of the danger that the fallen Assad regime's strategic weapons will be directed against the State of Israel in the future.

In addition, the Minister discussed with the Defense Secretary the continuation of enforcement of the conditions of the ceasefire in Lebanon, and noted that Israel's zero-tolerance policy towards violations will continue.

Minister Katz and the Secretary of Defense agreed on the danger posed by Iran and its arms shipments, and agreed to cooperate to prevent attempts to smuggle weapons from Iran to Lebanon via Syria.

Minister Katz updated Secretary of Defense Austin on negotiations for the release of the 100 hostages still being held in Gaza, and said that there is now a chance for a new deal that would allow the return of all the hostages, including those with American citizenship.