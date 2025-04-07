IDF lookout and captivity survivor Liri Albag on Monday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being responsible for the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7, receiving harsh criticism on social media.

The criticism followed a recorded interview with Albag, in which she told journalist Keren Neubach on Kan Reshet Bet that if she were to sit for a meeting with Netanyahu, she would tell him, “Because of you, I went through the worst thing a person could ever experience. You are to blame, and you need to fix what you did.”

She also said she expects the Prime Minister to “apologize and promise that the rest of the hostages will return home soon.”

Albag was later attacked for the statements in groups identifying themselves as supporters of the Prime Minister. Among other things, it was written that she is “attention-seeking,” “ungrateful,” “arrogant,” and “following in the footsteps of Einav Zangauker”, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker who has been a vocal critic of Netanyahu and his government.

Following the harsh responses, Albag’s family requested the removal of posts sharing the interview from social media in order to protect her.