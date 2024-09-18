The World Jewish Congress condemned the vote at the United Nations General Assembly in favor of a Palestinian Authority-sponsored resolution calling for international sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel.

The WJC stated, “We strongly reject the UN General Assembly's resolution, which unfairly singles out Israel, fails to acknowledge the horrific attacks of October 7th, and denies Israel its fundamental right to self-defense. The resolution also ignores terrorism from groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad, offering a one-sided narrative that overlooks Israel’s right to exist within secure borders."

“The UNGA’s action today undermines the pursuit of a fair and just solution, politicizing an issue that should be resolved through direct negotiations. True peace requires dialogue between both sides and a decisive rejection by Palestinian society of terrorist organizations like Hamas.

“We would like to thank the United States and 13 other member nations for standing against this harmful resolution.

“This resolution, it should be clear, builds on an opinion that is non-binding by nature and based on the General Assembly’s own bias and one-sided request. Treating it as legally binding in terms of obligations imposed on Israel undermines the advisory role of the ICJ in this case, which does not have enforcement power.

“The World Jewish Congress stands firmly with Israel and remains committed to a negotiated two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. As the United Nations High-Level Week approaches, the UN and its members would be well-served to prioritize efforts to facilitate the release of hostages, and address the ongoing threat posed by Hamas to both Israel and the Palestinian cause" the WJC statement concluded.