As the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) concluded its 58th Regular Session, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder on Thursday issued a strong statement condemning the body’s repeated bias against Israel.

Lauder’s remarks followed the passing of a controversial anti-Israel resolution earlier this week and in anticipation of three additional resolutions expected to be voted on Friday.

“The United Nations Human Rights Council is once again being held hostage to bias at a global scale,” Lauder said in a statement. “This week’s slate of one-sided resolutions targeting Israel are the latest act of performative politics that has afflicted this body in recent years.”

The resolution passed on Wednesday effectively calls on the United Nations General Assembly to open investigations into Israeli citizens. Lauder criticized the move, stating that it undermines Israel's independent judicial system and would set a dangerous precedent for any democratic state.

“This charade will continue tomorrow, when three more resolutions are brought for votes under the notorious Agenda Item 7,” he warned. “Their failure to so much as mention the atrocities committed by Hamas is a distortion of reality and should serve as a glaring red flag to anyone seeking true justice for the victims of October 7th and values principles of human rights.”

Lauder also highlighted the hypocrisy in the UNHRC, stating that too many member states that support their own Jewish communities continue to vote against Israel, perpetuating a cycle of biased decisions.

“We appreciate the efforts of the United States and other key allies in the fight against antisemitism for significantly weakening the most egregious provisions in these texts,” Lauder acknowledged. “The international community must clearly reject the continued politicization of this once esteemed body.”

On Wednesday, countries such as Czechia, Germany, Ethiopia, and North Macedonia voted against the resolution. Notably, the United States withdrew from the Human Rights Council in February.

The session's final developments coincide with the expected renewal of Francesca Albanese’s mandate as the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian territories. Albanese has been criticized for her antisemitic remarks, including comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany , prompting World Jewish Congress Executive Vice President Maram Stern to urge UNHRC President Amb. Jürg Lauber to oppose the renewal of her mandate.

“Francesca Albanese’s mandate must not be renewed. Albanese has crossed every redline – invoking antisemitic tropes and comparing Israel to Nazi-Germany. It is time for the United Nations and Antonio Guterres to do better. Her continued service discredits the UN’s vital mission,” said Lauder.