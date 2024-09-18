The UN General Assembly on Wednesday approved the Palestinian Authority proposal calling for sanctions and an arms embargo against the State of Israel. The proposal was supported by 124 countries, opposed by 14 countries and 43 countries abstained from voting.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to the outcome of the vote by saying: “This is a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism.”

"Instead of marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” Danon said.