The World Jewish Congress (WJC) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) formally agreed today (Thursday) to strengthen their collaboration in the fight against antisemitism and in the promotion of Holocaust remembrance across the OSCE region, comprising 57 participating states across North America, Europe and Asia.

Building on "years of partnership and shared commitment," the new framework outlines cooperation across several key areas, including: addressing antisemitic hate crimes, supporting the security needs of Jewish communities, combating online hate, promoting intercommunal dialogue and ensuring that education systems confront both historical and contemporary manifestations of antisemitism. The agreement also reaffirms the importance of safeguarding the memory of the Holocaust as a cornerstone of democratic resilience and mutual respect.

“This framework will help ensure that policymakers and government officials in North America, Europe and Asia are equipped with the tools, training, and historical context needed to confront this metastasizing problem,” said WJC President Ronald S. Lauder. “We cannot allow ignorance or indifference to be the breeding ground for hate. The time to act is now—and with partners like ODIHR, we are taking that responsibility seriously.”

Dr. Leon Saltiel, WJC’s Representative in Geneva and Director of Diplomacy, added: “ODIHR and the World Jewish Congress have a long-standing partnership rooted in a shared commitment to human rights and remembrance. By formalizing this cooperation, we are reinforcing our collective capacity to respond to antisemitism in all its forms and to ensure that it is met with knowledge, vigilance, and solidarity.”