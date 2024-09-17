The debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris has been shown not to have changed the voters' minds. Monmouth University in New Jersey published a new poll showing that despite Harris's performance in the debate, an overwhelming majority of voters did not change their minds about who they would vote for.

Only 3 percent of poll participants said that "the debate made them reconsider who to vote for," while 71 percent said that "the debate did not make us doubt whether to vote for the candidate we support."

17 percent claimed they did not watch the debate or read about it at all. 8 percent said that "the debate made them question their choice, but did not change it."

The poll also examined who is leading the presidential race after the debate, in which Harris was declared the winner by most viewers. 39 percent of registered voters said they "would definitely vote for Harris" while 10 percent said they "would probably vote for Harris." Conversely, 34 percent said they "would definitely vote for Trump" and another 10 percent said they "would probably vote for Trump."

In response to the question "Are you sure about which candidate you will not vote for?" 48 percent answered they are sure they will not vote for Trump, while 42 percent are sure they will not give their vote to Harris.

The director of Monmouth University's polling institute, Patrick Murray, said that the election is still entirely close. "These elections are changing by inches, not by meters at the moment."