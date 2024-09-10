The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that in a joint IDF and ISA operation, soldiers from the 401st Brigade identified several terrorist cells operating drones in the Rafah area. The forces directed an IAF aircraft, which eliminated the terrorists. In the strike, the commander of Hamas’ Tel al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, and three additional company commanders from the battalion were eliminated.

In these strikes, the chain of command of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion was eliminated, as well as dozens of additional terrorists from the battalion.

Mahmoud Hamdan, the commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, played a significant role in planning the invasion into Israel on October 7th and advanced the Rafah Brigade’s plans prior to the entry of IDF troops into the area. Additionally, he initiated, led, and planned dozens of terrorist operations against IDF troops and the State of Israel.