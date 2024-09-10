Opponents of Israel's elected government are planning to ruin Avner Netanyahu's wedding, which is scheduled to be held in another two months.

Avner is the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to social media posts by leftist activists, the wedding will be held at the Havat Ronit wedding hall, and the activists are planning to hold a protest at the site during the wedding itself.

Public relations consultant Rani Rahav responded, "To the people of the protest, I greet you. Please. This is not fair. Avner is an amazing person. Avner served in a combat role in the IDF; Avner returned from London, where he was studying, to serve in combat in the reserves. Please. A wedding is a wedding."

He added, "He is not to blame that his father is the Prime Minister. He does not express himself publicly, and you have no right to touch this wedding. Let the couple marry in their own love!!! Thanks."

Internet personality Dana Gat wrote, "In recent years, Avner has really gone out of his way to distance himself from politics and everything that is connected to his parents. To ruin his wedding does not help anyone. It is not Bibi getting married, this is not Bibi's event, and last time I checked, we don't get to choose who our parents will be. This is a young couple who has not done anything bad to anyone, let them be."

Bibi is Prime Minister Netanyahu's nickname.