Broadcaster Erel Segal suggested on his 103FM radio show that the wedding of Avner Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, may have been part of the deception operation leading up to Israel’s strike on Iran.

Avner's wedding was scheduled for Monday and postponed due to the missile barrages from Iran. Originally scheduled for November 2024, Avner's wedding was postponed due to the Iranian rocket threats a few weeks earlier, and was now postponed for a second time.

According to Segal, “There was an incredible deception process, including the wedding. I don’t know anyone who received an invitation to it.”.

He added, “In recent weeks, we’ve been facing a shift. Until now, the Iranians were close to a bomb, but they hadn’t taken the breakout steps or assembled a weapon group. We’re pushing them further away from that.”

In an interview with Channel 12, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi admitted he had not been invited to the wedding and had received no form of invitation.