Television host urges love, not protests, at Netanyahu wedding

Television host Avri Gilad has condemned reported plans by left-wing protesters to disrupt the upcoming wedding of Avner Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on his show on Keshet 12, Gilad addressed the protesters, many of whom have been demonstrating in Kaplan and Caesarea:

“There are those who want to sabotage the wedding. They are fools. Don’t you realize that your protests are the very reason Netanyahu remains in power, despite lacking real achievements?”

Gilad argued that the aggressive tactics used by some demonstrators, such as inflammatory language, violence, and road blockages, ultimately serve the Prime Minister’s interests by giving him a convenient adversary.

“You’re giving him what he needs most: an enemy. Without an enemy, there is no Bibi,” he said. “Now you’re planning to top it off by targeting his son’s wedding. Avner has no role in Netanyahu’s political machinery. He’s not to blame. Yet your actions might hand Netanyahu and his far-right allies another term in office.”

Gilad proposed a different approach for those planning to protest the event.

“Instead of confrontation, greet Ronit with flags and flowers. Surprise everyone and show some love. That’s the one thing Netanyahu can’t handle. Only love can bring him down,” he said.