Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman believes that New Hope-United Right Party chairman Gideon Sa'ar may join the government in the near future.

Speaking to reporter Anna Barskiy on the Maariv podcast, Liberman said that he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"Netanyahu simply won't let anyone work. I’ve seen this movie already. If he wants to, and I assume he will want to expand the coalition..there is no longer a question of if he will fire the defense minister, but only of when,” said Liberman.

“In my opinion, his entire intention is to get rid of both the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff and put in Yes-men whose role can be described as an assistant to the Prime Minister's military secretary. I assume that the members of Netanyahu's office will try to bring in Gideon Sa'ar. But in my opinion, Netanyahu did not agree to give him the position of Defense Minister. He will probably agree to give him the Foreign Ministry and will put Israel [Katz] in the Ministry of Defense," added the Yisrael Beytenu chairman.

"It is impossible to manage a war when the Prime Minister forbids the head of the Shin Bet and the head of the Mossad to meet with the Minister of Defense during wartime. It's one big craziness. You can't wage a war like that, so this government has no chance of succeeding," he stated.