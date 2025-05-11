Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman announced in an interview on Channel 12 News on Saturday that he will run for prime minister in the next elections, which are expected to take place in 2026.

"Absolutely yes," Liberman responded when asked if he would run. "We are running as Yisrael Beytenu, and anyone who wants to join me is welcome to reach out."

On the draft exemption law being advanced by the government, Liberman stated: "It must not be passed. There must be one draft law for everyone. In my government, we will draft everyone. It’s unacceptable that 60,000 reservists are drafted and sent to the front while draft dodgers are sent home. Anyone who deserts or evades service should have their voting rights revoked."

Liberman also commented on the US agreement with the Houthis, calling it a crisis in relations with the Americans: "An unprecedented low. I believe this period could have been handled much better. I won’t analyze it, but the result is that instead of preventing a nuclear Iran, Netanyahu is becoming the father of the bomb—both Iranian and Saudi."