Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi, the former hostage who was rescued from Gaza yesterday after more than 10 months in captivity, was released from the hospital today and was brought home in a motorcade that was arranged to celebrate his return.

Al-Qadi met with his 90-year-old mother. He kissed her feet and said, "Now I can die."

After his release, al-Qadi told his relatives about the conditions he endured during his 326 days in captivity and how he rarely saw sunlight. His relatives said that he "lost a lot of weight, ate mainly bread and not every day. But he stands on his feet and is very sharp."

Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported that IDF forces found Farhan al-Qadi in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip by chance and the operation to rescue him was not planned.

The report added, citing two security forces, that Al-Qadi escaped his captors on his own and reached IDF forces who found and rescued him from the tunnel. The exact circumstances of the escape are still unknown, his captors were apparently eliminated or fled.

Al-Qadi described his rescue in a phone conversation with President Isaac Herzog yesterday. “I am grateful to the State of Israel, to the army, who came. People are suffering there. Do everything you can to bring people home. Work 24 hours, don’t sleep until they return. People are really suffering, you can’t imagine. Suddenly, I heard someone speaking Hebrew outside the door, I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it. I thank you very much. This is thanks to our army, they are doing a sacred duty, risking their lives. Thank you very much, Mr. President.”