Palestinian Arab-American businessman Dr. Bishara Bahbah has announced he will cease cooperation with the US team mediating the hostage and ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, Channel 12 reported Saturday night.

According to the report, Bahbah, who is close to US President Donald Trump and considered a key figure in the American team, expressed frustration over the collapse of the latest round of talks in Doha following Israel's and the US's withdrawal from the negotiations. He claimed Hamas had been close to agreeing to the terms, and accused both Israel and the US of ending discussions prematurely.

Bahbah, who played a key role in facilitating the deal that secured the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, also criticized US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff for allegedly ignoring the mediation team’s progress with Hamas and siding with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position.

Although ending his cooperation with the American delegation, Bahbah said he would continue efforts independently, claiming he could achieve more with Hamas when acting freely. Some mediators and members of the Israeli negotiating team reportedly believe Israel left the talks too soon and that the gaps were bridgeable.

Two weeks ago, Bahbah also accused Hamas of unnecessary delays, noting that such stalling costs Palestinian lives daily and urging swift progress toward a deal that would ensure negotiations under American guarantees and lead to a permanent ceasefire.