The Israeli Supreme Court instructed the government on Sunday to submit a focused response that would justify its policy regarding the end of the war and returning the hostages who are being held by terror organizations in Gaza.

A petition submitted by the Hostages Families' Forum stated that the main goal is not to obligate the government to agree to end the war, but to demand that it provide a detailed justification for its policy so it could "pass the public test."

Justice Khaled Kabub ruled that the response must address the question of how and to whom the government must justify how it exercises its discretion in setting the conditions for ending the fighting and releasing the hostages.

According to the ruling, the government must submit its response by August 24th, 2025.