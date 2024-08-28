After Hezbollah hit the Tal Shamayim (Sky Dew) observation balloon in northern Israel, the Ministry of Defense and IDF are considering putting the project out of service and closing the unit that operates it, Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday.

The system was unused for many months before the war, after it was damaged by stormy weather, and again last May by a UAV that Hezbollah launched at it.

The high-altitude observation balloon is being used by the Air Force for aerial detection of rocket launches, cruise missiles and combat drone threats from Lebanon.

A spokesman for the IDF and the Ministry of Defense announced: "The IDF and Ministry of Defense are currently examining the prospects of the project and a decision will be made accordingly to changes and lessons learned from the war."