The Knesset plenum will vote tomorrow (Wednesday), just before the summer recess, on a proposal to support the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The proposal is being advanced by Members of Knesset Dan Illouz, Simcha Rothman, and Oded Forer, and was approved yesterday by the Knesset Presidium.

The explanatory note for the proposal states: "The territories of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley are an inseparable part of the historic homeland of the Jewish people. In light of the events of October 7 and the broad national consensus opposing the idea of establishing a Palestinian state, there is a growing understanding that a strategic, moral, and security move is necessary to ensure our future in this land.

"The application of Israeli sovereignty over these areas will symbolize the State of Israel's commitment to the Zionist vision, to strengthening the Jewish hold on these parts of the homeland, and to the defense of its citizens. This move will make it clear to the world that Israel will not agree to solutions that include dangerous territorial concessions, and that it is committed to its future as a Jewish and secure state."

Minister Yariv Levin wrote this evening on his X account: "Tomorrow the Knesset will vote on a historic decision in favor of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. I will be there and vote in favor."

The Religious Zionism party stated: "The Religious Zionism faction will vote tomorrow in favor of the proposal by MK Simcha Rothman - the historic decision supporting the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria."