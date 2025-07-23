"J'Accuse...!" is a famous open letter to the president of the French Republic, written by journalist and author Émile Zola in response to the events of the Dreyfus affair, that was published on 13 January 1898 in the newspaper L'Aurore. Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish officer had been falsely accused of treason by the French army, publicly humiliated and sent to prison. The letter, which began with the denunciatory phrase “J’accuse,” blamed the army for covering up its mistaken conviction of Dreyfus. It was instrumental in generating public response to what became known as the Dreyfus affair. As a result of the new attention focused on the affair, Dreyfus underwent a new court-martial.

Emmanuel Macron, third from right, visits the Dreyfus Museum in Médan near Paris Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

President Macron, J’accuse you of Jew hatred.

“This obsession is the scourge of our time” - as Emile Zola said about his time in France as well.

You state that “the only hope for peace” is recognition of a ‘Palestinian state’

With these words - you lie to the world about your motives - as if your goal were Peace.

Ask an honest educator - if there is a society, Palestinian Arab society, where every aspect of culture is built on the hatred of Jews:

-where children from nursery school onward are taught to hate and kill Jews.

-where children's summer camps are training grounds for becoming terrorists

-where children's TV shows and comedy shows are based on hating Jews

-where the government pays anyone who kills a Jew a very good salary for the rest of their life and even pays their families as a reward;

Can this society wake up in the morning and suddenly say - today we will ‘love our neighbors, the Jews?

The honest Educator will tell you that the answer is NO.

If it were possible - it is a very long process - that must start with Education and Culture.

If it were possible, it would take many generations.

During the wait - you will have vicious terrible wars.

Much of the Arabs who are in control of the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas and others like them, openly, out loud and clearly declare their plans - they plan to kill all the Jews - everywhere.

Even if they were given a state, as a reward for the murder and rape and devastation they have already wrought, all that the state would do is place them in a better position to accomplish their goals.

They seek an end to the war only so that they can re-arm. They are not seeking peace. And everybody with two eyes and two ears can see and hear that.

They say what they mean - why do you, President Macron, not believe them?

You are fighting for them - but you do not take their own words and sermons seriously - why?

Because President Macron - you are looking for Peace as honestly as Iran is looking for a civilian nuclear program.

You are both working to destroy Israel and the Jews.

Yours, Shefa Rava

Shefa Ravais an American educator, who made Aliyah to the State of Israel, only to witness, in disbelief, the blatant anti-Semitism of the Dreyfus Affair arising again in France.