A Manhattan man has been charged with manufacturing and storing homemade explosives across New York City, including on subway tracks and residential rooftops, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, according to Fox News.

Michael Gann, 55, of Inwood, allegedly built at least seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using chemicals purchased online, according to US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

"As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks—putting countless lives at risk," Clayton said. "Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York."

Authorities say Gann threw one device onto the subway tracks on the Williamsburg Bridge and stashed others, some containing shotgun shells, atop Manhattan buildings. He was arrested on June 5 while in possession of another explosive device. That same day, he reportedly posted on Instagram: "Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?"

FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia praised inter-agency coordination in stopping Gann before any injuries occurred.

Gann faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. The case is being handled by the US Attorney’s National Security and International Narcotics Unit.