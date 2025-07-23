Here is what he wrote:

I met today with a senior Israeli Druze leader and former IDF commander who is well informed about the current situation in Suweida — the principal Druze area in southern Syria. He reports:

1. There are about 800,000 Druze living in southern Syria.

2. Highway 110 which connects Suweida and its environs has been cut off by Syrian security forces preventing needed humanitarian aid from reaching the Druze communities.

3. The highway leading from Israeli controlled territory in Syrian Golan to the Druze communities is under the control of Syrian security forces who are preventing essential supplies from reaching the Druze communities.

4. The main bakery for the Druze communities in Umm el-Zeitun has been captured by Syrian security forces who are attempting to starve the Druze of Suweida and environs to death after murdering well over 1000 Druze civilians.

5. The Druze hospitals in Suweida were attacked by Syrian security forces who murdered the entire medical staff and all patients. Their bodies are still lying in the hospital. Attempts to remove the bodies and restore operations of the hospital have been hampered by Syrian snipers who are still in place.

6. Some 35 Druze villages on the ridge from Damascus to Suweida have been occupied by Syrian security forces who are said to be systematically destroying the Druze inhabitants despite the so-called ceasefire.

7. The Trump Administration is said to be preventing the IDF from taking action to clear the highways leading to the Druze communities in the Suweida province. Without IDF intervention or an agreement providing for the withdrawal of Syrian security forces from the key access points, the 1000-year old Druze communities will be utterly destroyed.

8. There is an 800-man US military force not far from Suweida which, if redeployed, would enable medical facilities and essential humanitarian aid to reached the beleaguered Druze population.

9. For various reasons access to the Druze communities through Jordan is not feasible.

10. The failure to remove Syrian security forces from southern Syria constitutes a critical military threat to Israel (and Jordan)

11. If President Trump does not green light the IDF to clear southern Syria of hostile Syrian security forces (which include some 30,000 non-Arab mujihadeen from Afghanistan and Iraq) or fails to allow the US forces already in Syria to provide medical assistance and humanitarian to the Druze communities, the Syrian security forces and their allied militias will wipe out the Syrian Druze in their entirety.

Republicans Overseas Israel together with the Jewish and non-Jewish citizens of Israel call upon President Trump and his Administration to let Israel protect the amazing Druze of Syria and the other minorities in southern Syria and prevent their annihilation by Syrian security forces.

Please, President Trump, @POTUS don’t turn a blind eye to the destruction of our Druze brothers and sisters. Please don’t let October 7th happen again — this time in Syria.