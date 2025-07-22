A Platoon Commander and a Combat Engineering soldier in the Southern Brigade were severely injured on Tuesday by an explosive device in the southern Gaza Strip. Another soldier was moderately injured in the incident.

The three were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced that an NCO in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit was severely injured during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

The NCO was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.