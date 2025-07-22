New data released today by Statistics Canada reveal that hate crimes targeting Canadian Jews remained alarmingly high in 2024, with 920 police-reported incidents—making Jews the most targeted religious group in the country. Jews were found to be 25 times more likely to be the victims of a hate crime than other Canadian citizens.

The number of overall antisemitism hate crimes was down slightly from their high in 2023, when they reached 959. However, they remain well above the figures for 2022, when 527 antisemitic hate crimes were reported.

In response to the report, Noah Shack, CEO, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), stated: “The latest police-crime statistics are shocking—in 2024, a Jewish Canadian was 25 times more likely to experience a hate crime than any other Canadian."

“But numbers don’t paint the full picture. They reflect only a fraction of what Jewish Canadians experience every day. The daily reality is families wondering if it’s safe to walk to synagogue, school buses being checked for explosives, and students being bullied and harassed for being Jewish.

“When any community is targeted because of who they are, it erodes the values all Canadians count on.

“That’s why we need our leaders to step up with urgent and effective measures: increase support for security of Jewish institutions, criminalize the glorification of terrorism, ensure police enforce the law and give them the tools they need, and stop extremists from inciting or promoting violence in Canada.”