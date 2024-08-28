National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded on Tuesday evening to a Hamas official who made threats on his life.

The Hamas official, Zaher Jabarin, one of the founders of the group’s armed wing, had threatened that "Ben Gvir’s fate will be like the fate of Gandhi", a reference to the nickname of former Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi, who was assassinated by a Palestinian Arab terrorist in 2001.

Ben Gvir said in response, "The fact that these threats are directed at me proves that I am on the right path and that what I am doing upsets the terrorists from Hamas."

"I have news for them," he continued. "I will continue to upset them and work to eliminate them. This should also be the answer to those threats: The elimination of those who issue them, as part of the pursuit of achieving the overall goal of disbanding Hamas."

Jabarin’s threats followed Ben Gvir’s statements in support of Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount and his opposition to the hostage release deal that is currently on the table.