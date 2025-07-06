National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday night responded to reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Ben Gvir that the war would not end without the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

Posting on his X account, Ben Gvir emphasized, “The central goal of the war is the destruction of Hamas.”

He continued, “A vague promise of ‘demilitarization’ in the future - paired with a partial deal now that includes the withdrawal of IDF forces from captured territory, the release of hundreds of murderous terrorists, and the revival of Hamas through massive humanitarian aid - only distances us from that goal and effectively rewards terrorism.”

Ben Gvir further stated, “The only way to achieve true victory and ensure the safe return of our hostages is through the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, a complete cessation of so-called humanitarian aid, and the promotion of voluntary emigration.”

He concluded with a call to action, “I urge the Prime Minister to abandon this plan of surrender and return to the path of decisive victory.”

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official said after Shabbat that a decision was made to send an Israeli delegation to Doha following Hamas’s response to the proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Hamas announced on Friday night in an official statement that it had conveyed to the mediators "a response characterized by a positive approach" and that it would seek “minor amendments” to the proposal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office clarified on Saturday night that “the changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.”

Regardless, the statement said that the negotiating team will leave on Sunday for the talks in Qatar.