Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv has declared the death of a 35-year-old new mother, one week after she gave birth to her seventh child.

The woman, named as Yenta Bracha Neuhaus, collapsed Saturday night in her home and was rushed to the emergency room. Following extensive attempts to revive her, the hospital staff was forced to declare her death.

Ichilov reported that the new mother arrived at the hospital's emergency room one week after her seventh birth, unconscious and while Magen David Adom (MDA) was still attempting to revive her.

The hospital attempted resuscitation and conducted an emergency operation to save her life, but doctors were eventually forced to declare her death. According to the hospital, it is likely that she suffered an aggressive infection.

Neuhaus and her family are Gerrer hasidim and live in Bnei Brak. Her funeral began at 1:30p.m. Monday afternoon; she will be buried in the Ashdod cemetery.