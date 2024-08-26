Large numbers of Border Police, Yasam, and Civil Administration forces arrived early Monday morning at Givat Tzur Harel in the Binyamin region to demolish the site.

During the 3:00a.m. raid, the forces destroyed buildings, a goat pen, and the access road to the area.

At the same time, forces arrived at nearby Oz Zion, demolishing the home of a couple who will wed in two weeks and who recently completed the construction of their home.

According to the residents, the forces did not allow the residents to remove their belongings from their homes prior to the demolition.

The Monday morning demolitions are the third time in two months that Israeli forces have demolished structures at the two locations.

Shmuel Hazani, the resident who is scheduled to wed in two weeks and whose home was demolished, said, "It is sad to see that during a time when our family members are enlisted in the IDF and are on the front, during a time when the State of Israel is being attacked by our enemies around us, the defense echelon decided that we are the real enemy and sent large forces in order to demolish our homes and prevent Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel. We will not be broken, and today we will begin to rebuild our home."

Givat Tzur Harel responded: "Again the defense echelon has placed harming the settlement and the Land of Israel at the top of its priority list. This disgusting surrender of the defense echelon to the pressures by the terror-supporting Palestinian Authority ministers, which a few days ago visited the terrorist village of Burqa together with an antisemitic international delegation, and promised to fight the Jewish settlements, will go down in history."