הריסת המבנים בגבעת צור הראל באדיבות המצלם

Hundreds of Israel Police officers, accompanied by Civil Administration officials, raided the homestead of Tzur Harel in Binyamin early Tuesday morning, evicted the residents, and began demolishing the site.

The forces arrived at the site around 04:00a.m., presented the residents with an order declaring the area a closed military zone, and evicted them. Afterwards, they demolished the buildings that were built there.

According to the settlers, a sheepfold was also demolished, and the herd inside was released without giving the residents the opportunity to take them to another location.

Tzur Harel is named after Harel Sharvit, who was killed in action in Gaza. About a month ago, the Civil Administration destroyed two permanent structures that were built there and removed the residents, who later returned.

The residents of criticized the defense system: "While the whole country is on edge fearing an Iranian response, the defense system found time and strength to fight the real enemy, which is the settlement activists who protect the Land of Israel from hostile Arab takeover."

"It is a shame and disgrace that the right-wing government fully approves such despicable destruction that comes after several incidents in which Arab terrorists from the village of Burqa repeatedly attacked the hill's shepherds. Just a week ago, one of the hill's shepherds survived an attack. We will not be broken and will continue to settle the Land of Israel despite domestic and external harassment that tries in every way to transfer control of the area to the murderous Palestinian Authority."

The IDF said that "Earlier on Tuesday, Civil Administration officers, accompanied by large forces of Border Police and other units, came to enforce the demolition of four illegal buildings established at the outpost of Tzur Harel. The building components were erected on private Palestinian land and contrary to the law."