During the barrage launched today (Sunday) by Hezbollah at northern Israel, the home of the Saada family was damaged by shrapnel from an attack drone.

Ami Saada recalled in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet the moment when they heard the siren warning of the rocket attack: "My wife quickly woke up all the girls. She literally put all the children inside the shoe closet, and as she entered she closed the door on them."

"All the girls' rooms, literally everything is damaged, glass, holes in the walls. The house is completely broken. Bare, no windows, no glass, ceilings fallen in," he said.

Despite the damage, no one was injured: "If they weren't in the shoe closet... my daughters' bed, the two beds up there, everything is covered in glass with really sharp points."

One of Ami's daughters, Tamar, later said in an interview with Kan 11, "We went into the shoe closet. My mother came to close the shoe closet, there was the UAV, the boom that everyone heard. There was also a power outage, we couldn't see anything, and there was smoke. We felt suffocated and burned."

"Your room was destroyed. You don't have a room, you don't have anywhere to sleep, it's really sad," she added.

When asked what she would like to say to the decision-makers in Israel, Tamar said, "I would tell them to stop the war already. Because it is already unbearable, we have been at war for 11 months. There should be a normal and peaceful world, without anything. Let there be good in Israel."

Due to the extensive damage to their house, the Saada family has been forced to relocate to a hotel in Acre. It is not clear when the damage will be prepared and they will be able to return.