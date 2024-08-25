Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the meeting of the political-security cabinet in the Kirya in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning by referencing the IDF's pre-emptive strike in Lebanon in the early morning hours.

"This morning we identified Hezbollah preparations to attack Israel. In consensus with the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief-of-Staff, we directed the IDF to initiate action to eliminate the threat," Netanyahu said.

"Since then, the IDF has been taking strong action to foil the threats. It has eliminated thousands of rockets that were aimed at northern Israel. It is thwarting many other threats and is taking very strong action – both defensively and offensively," he said,

He added, "Citizens of Israel, I request that you adhere to the directives from IDF Home Front Command."

"We are determined to do everything to defend our country, to return the residents of the north securely to their homes and to continue upholding a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we will harm them," Netanyahu said.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said early Sunday morning.

Hezbollah was reportedly preparing to fire about 6,000 rockets and missiles at Israel when the IDF launched its pre-emptive strike.

Sources in Lebanon reported that about 40 targets were attacked by the IDF.

In the meantime, sirens were sounded in a number of towns in the Upper Galilee. Several explosions were detected, there were no injuries.

Following the IDF's announcement, residents of the conflict line and towns in the Golan were asked to stay close to shelters.