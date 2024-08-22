American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March of 2025, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a spokesperson for the airline.

The spokesperson said that customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

The airline said flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv will be suspended through March 29. The airline updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to assist customers traveling between Israel and European cities with service to the US,” the spokesperson said.

Similar to other airlines, American suspended its flights to and from Israel in October 2023 and has not yet reinstated any of its flight routes.

A report last week indicated that American Airlines is not expected to resume flights to Israel until April of next year.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of Tel Aviv flights until October 31, Channel 12 News reported.

Germany’s Lufthansa announced on Monday that based on a “current security analysis” it would halt all flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, Beirut, Teheran and Erbil in Iraq through next Monday.