American Airlines has not reinstated its flights to and from Israel since the start of the war against Hamas in Gaza - and is not expected to do so until at least April 2025, Israel Hayom reported Thursday morning.

Similar to other airlines, American suspended its flights to and from Israel in October 2023. However, the airline has not yet reinstated any of its flight routes.

Now, travel agents have told Israel Hayom that no flights are available from the airline until April 2025.

Israel Hayom reached out to the airline for comment, but did not yet receive a response.

The news outlet also attempted to book a flight for December through the American Airlines hotline. In its last notice, American Airlines said that it would resume flights at the end of October 2024.

The hotline representative attempted to find a flight, but was surprised to discover that none were available in the system throughout the coming winter.

Attempts were then made to book a ticket through the airline's website, but no direct flights were available there, either.

American Airlines has not published an official statement on the matter; comments from the airline will be published if and when they are received.