IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah.

The troops eliminated dozens of armed terrorists, dismantled large amounts of terrorist infrastructure in the area, and located a large amount of weaponry, including explosives, grenades, AK-47s, and more.

In the area of Khan Yunis, IDF forces eliminated dozens of terrorists, conducted targeted raids on terror targets and located and dismantled military compounds.

In cooperation with the IAF, the troops eliminated several terrorists who were identified operating in the area from which rockets were launched numerous times at communities in southern Israel.

IDF troops continue operational activity in central Gaza. The troops struck military structures that were used by Hamas to conduct terror attacks against the IDF.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 30 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, armed terrorists, launch sites, tunnel shafts, and an observation post.