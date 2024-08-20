Israeli officials responded to the news that six hostages' remains had been recovered from Gaza by Israeli security forces.

President Isaac Herzog stated: "With great sorrow and deep pain we embrace the families, loved ones and friends of the six hostages whose bodies were returned tonight from Khan Yunis. Our deepest condolences. May their memory be blessed. We must never cease to act in every way and in every form to bring back all the hostages to their native landscape - the living to the bosom of their families and the dead to a proper burial. This is the supreme moral obligation of the State of Israel.''

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Last night our forces returned the bodies of six of our hostages who had been held by the murderous terrorist organization Hamas. Our hearts are heavy with the terrible loss. My wife Sara and I extend our condolences from the bottom of our hearts to the dear families. I wish to thank our forces for their courage and determined action. The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to bring back all of our hostages - the living and the dead alike."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted, "They used to be alive."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: "In a daring and dangerous operation in Hamas tunnels in Khan Yunis, the IDF and ISA succeeded in recovering the bodies of six hostages for burial. I share in the grief and sorrow of the families and embrace them. The operation to recover the fallen is another expression of the determination and courage of the soldiers alongside the operational freedom we have achieved throughout the Gaza Strip - we will continue to expand it and realize the goals of the war - the dismantling of Hamas, and the fulfillment of our commitment to the return of all the hostages to Israel."

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stated: "On this difficult morning, our hearts are with the pain of the dear families whose loved ones were returned last night by IDF soldiers from Hamas captivity. My heart and the heart of all Israel is with them at this time. The living and the dead hostages must be returned only by means of sustained military pressure, the cessation of fuel and humanitarian aid to the terrorists and their supporters, and not by reckless deals that will bring us, God forbid, more hostages and victims in the future. I congratulate the IDF and the ISA for the daring operation."

National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz said, "These six faces and names symbolize the sand in the hourglass that is running out and the magnitude of the responsibility to do everything to bring the rest of the hostages home, and to ensure that those who are still alive will return alive."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote, "We have tonight, in a professional and resolute operation of our excellent security forces, returned the bodies of six hostages who were abducted and murdered by the Nazi monsters of Hamas. Our hearts ache along with those of their families and communities. The State of Israel is committed to decisively concluding this war with a total victory, the annihilation of Hamas, and the return of all the hostages. We will continue to operate in Gaza until the attainment of all the goals and the restoration of security to the citizens of Israel."

The granddaughter of Alex Dancyg whose body was recovered from Hamas captivity this morning told Kan Reshet Bet, "They are imprisoned underground and we are imprisoned above, we are fed up. I am heartbroken, his soul may be able to rest in peace, but he could have come back alive."