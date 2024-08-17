IAF aircraft on Saturday night struck a terror cell traveling in a vehicle in central Jenin.

According to Arab reports, four people were killed in the strike.

Earlier this month, IAF aircraft eliminated armed terror cells during a security operation in Jenin.

The eliminations were carried out in two separate strikes. Security sources said one of the strikes targeted two armed terrorists driving on a motorcycle and attempting to harm Israeli forces, and that the second strike targeted a cell of four terrorists who posed a threat to forces in the area.

According to reports, hits were identified on some of the terrorists. Arab reports said that at least one of the terrorists was eliminated, and a second is in critical condition.

The IDF confirmed, "A short while ago, in two separate strikes, an IAF aircraft struck armed terrorist cells during a counterterrorism operation in the area of Jenin.