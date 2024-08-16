A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday the process of a ceasefire and hostage release deal “is now in the end game.”

"It was the consensus of all the participants here over the last 48 hours that there's really a new spirit here to drive this to a conclusion," the official said.

The official stated that the latest negotiations in Doha “have been the most productive in months” and added that negotiators will reconvene next week in Cairo hoping to conclude it.

He cautioned, however, that work remained to be done, adding, "This is a very difficult, complex deal."

The US, Qatar and Egypt “collectively believe the proposal bridges nearly all the remaining gaps that have been under discussion for the last six weeks," he continued.

The official added that working groups will convene in coming days to discuss issues like a list of hostages and release sequencing, a Palestinian Arab prisoner list, and humanitarian provisions.

"There are elements of the deal that are uncomfortable, just like any deal like this. It is far from perfect, but we think what we have down here now very much reflects the principles that the President laid out, that the UN Security Council fully endorsed. And now, with the additional clarification and some gaps that have been closed, we think the package is basically there, and so we'll be working on it throughout the week," the official stated.

His comments came as the second day of negotiations in Doha, Qatar, concluded.

The US, Egypt and Qatar published a statement in which they expressed optimism that an agreement will be reached before the end of next week to release hostages, save lives, bring relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalate regional tensions.

“Over the last 48 hours, senior officials from our three governments have engaged in Doha in intensive talks as mediators aiming to finalize the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees. The talks were earnest and constructive and were held in a positive atmosphere,” the statement said.

“Earlier today, the US, supported by Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties a bridging proposal that is consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden in May 31, 2024 and Security Council Resolution No. 2735. This proposal builds on areas where agreement had been reached over the past week, order to bridge any gaps that remained and enable a swift implementation of the deal.”

“Over the next few days working teams will continue to focus on the technical details of implementation of the agreement, which include arrangements for extensive humanitarian provisions and specifics regarding hostages and detainees,” the three countries said.

Later on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that “we’re closer than we have ever been before” to securing a hostage release deal.

"We are closer than we have ever been...I don’t want to jinx anything, but we may have something. We’re not there yet, but much, much closer than it was three days ago,” Biden said in the White House.

