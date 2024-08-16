Over the last 48 hours, senior officials from our three governments have engaged in Doha in intensive talks as mediators aiming to finalize the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees. The talks were earnest and constructive and were held in a positive atmosphere. Earlier today, the US, supported by Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties a bridging proposal that is consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden in May 31, 2024 and Security Council Resolution No. 2735. This proposal builds on areas where agreement had been reached over the past week, order to bridge any gaps that remained and enable a swift implementation of the deal.

Over the next few days working teams will continue to focus on the technical details of implementation of the agreement, which include arrangements for extensive humanitarian provisions and specifics regarding hostages and detainees.

Senior officials from our three governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week aiming at to conclude the deal according to the terms presented today, which follow on the statement of the leaders of the three countries from last week, “There is no more time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay. Now is the time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire and implement this agreement.”

The path is now open in order to reach that outcome, save lives, bring relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalate regional tensions.