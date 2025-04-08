Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar gave an interview to Sky News Arabia on Tuesday, in which he stressed that it is Hamas’s fault that the war in Gaza is still going on.

“It's Hamas’s fault that the war is going on. Who opened the war? Hamas. Who attacked on October 7? Hamas. Who is pushing now for war? Hamas,” said Sa’ar.

He added, “Hamas is pushing the war because it refused to release 59 of our hostages. Hamas is pushing for war because it’s not ready to disarm.”

“And this is not what I say. It's the people in Gaza, in Jabalia, and in Deir al Balah, and in Bethlehem, who say ‘Hamas out, stop the war’. They totally understand the connection between Hamas and the war,” the Foreign Minister stated.